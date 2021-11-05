Fit and Well Idaho: Lung Cancer Awareness Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — November is lung cancer awareness month, raising awareness for the most common cause of death by cancer in the United States.

Smoking is the most common cause of lung cancer, other risk factors include being exposed to secondhand smoke, having a family history of lung cancer, and exposure to radon.

Early detection can increase your chance of surviving lung cancer,

Some symptoms and signs are coughing that gets worse and doesn’t go away, chest pain, shortness of breath, and coughing up blood.

“If somebody has more than 30 pack-years of cigarette smoking in their history, then we recommend they get a screening, CAT scan once a year, that’s something they should talk about with their family docs, if you can catch it on a screening cat scan, it’s often very small and easier to treat,” said Eric Allan, a radiation oncologist at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

The single best thing you can do to increase your chances of not getting lung cancer is to never smoke or to quit smoking if you do.

