Former Idaho state lawmaker speaks out on school choice

Twin Falls, IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — As some parents look to have more involvement in their children’s education, one concept that has gained steam across the nation is school choice.

While there are multiple forms of school choice, the idea is families have the freedom to choose which type of schooling works best for their children, with options ranging from traditional public school to a private, charter, magnet or even homeschool options.

The concept has been debated in major political battles nationwide since the onset of the pandemic when the wide variety of learning styles and educational needs of children was magnified.

Former Idaho State Senator Branden Durst said he believes school choice should be implemented in the Gem State.

“I think we see throughout the state of Idaho, here in Twin Falls and throughout the rest of the state, enrollments at non-public schools have just exploded,” Durst said. “A lot of parents are really clamoring for the opportunity to have other choices for their kids and I think the state of Idaho needs to provide those choices to them.”

Durst added he feels school choice has the potential to help alleviate the financial inequalities of the current public education system.

“I grew up as a low-income family, so I don’t really think it’s fair that only wealthy families can afford to send their kids to these private schools,” Durst said. “We want all students to be successful in the state of Idaho.”

