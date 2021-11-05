Advertisement

Lt. Gov. McGeachin blasts Gov. Little for allegedly leaving state without notification

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2021 file photo, Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin addresses a...
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2021 file photo, Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin addresses a rally on the Statehouse steps in Boise, Idaho. McGeachin is a far-right Republican who is running for governor. This week she sought to activate the Idaho National Guard and send soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border while Gov. Brad Little, also a Republican, was out of state. Mainstream Idaho Republicans concerned about a takeover by the surging far-right wing of the party are asking Democrats, Independents or other affiliated voters to register as Republicans to vote in the party's May primary. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Lt. Governor’s office has confirmed that the Governor Little left the state without properly notifying the Lt. Governor of his absence.

According to the Idaho Constitution Article IV, Section 12, and Idaho Code, Section 67-805A(2), the Lt. Governor is to serve as “acting governor” during the governor’s “absence from the state” and to serve in that position “until the governor returns to the state.”

Leaving the state without providing proper notice to the Lt. Governor’s office was a lawless act, calculated to deny the people of Idaho a governor present in the state as definitively required by the state’s laws and constitution.

“Did the governor fail to notify my office because he didn’t want me to use my position as acting governor to once again give the power and decision making back to the people of Idaho?” Lt. Governor McGeachin asked. “Regardless of his reasons, he left the state of Idaho without a Governor for multiple days in direct violation of the law.”

