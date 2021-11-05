Lt. Gov. McGeachin blasts Gov. Little for allegedly leaving state without notification

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Lt. Governor’s office has confirmed that the Governor Little left the state without properly notifying the Lt. Governor of his absence.

According to the Idaho Constitution Article IV, Section 12, and Idaho Code, Section 67-805A(2), the Lt. Governor is to serve as “acting governor” during the governor’s “absence from the state” and to serve in that position “until the governor returns to the state.”

Leaving the state without providing proper notice to the Lt. Governor’s office was a lawless act, calculated to deny the people of Idaho a governor present in the state as definitively required by the state’s laws and constitution.

“Did the governor fail to notify my office because he didn’t want me to use my position as acting governor to once again give the power and decision making back to the people of Idaho?” Lt. Governor McGeachin asked. “Regardless of his reasons, he left the state of Idaho without a Governor for multiple days in direct violation of the law.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.