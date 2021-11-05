Kerlin, Karen
October 19, 2021, age 66
TWIN FALLS—Karen Kerlin, 66, of Twin Falls, passed away, Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at home.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 East 100 South, Jerome, Idaho.
Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.
