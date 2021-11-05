Advertisement

Kerlin, Karen

October 19, 2021, age 66
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Nov. 5, 2021
TWIN FALLS—Karen Kerlin, 66, of Twin Falls, passed away, Tuesday,  October 19, 2021 at home. 

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 East 100 South, Jerome, Idaho.   

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho.

For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

