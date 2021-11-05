No. 15 CSI holds off Colorado Northwestern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Five players scored in double-figures and the College of Southern Idaho held off Colorado Northwestern 81-71, despite being outscored 44-42 in the second half.

CSI led 39-27 at halftime, but the Spartans made it a two-point game with less than four minutes to go. Then Robert Whaley scored six straight points for the Golden Eagles, all on lay-ups, to put CSI 77-69 with 1:23 left. The freshman from Farmington, UT had 12 points, on 6/8 shooting.

Chris James paced the Golden Eagles with 13 points. Chayce Polynice added 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks, while Marcellious Locket finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jakari Livingston rounded out the double-figure scoring with 10 points.

Jaden Stoffel led all scorers with 21 points for the Spartans.

CSI takes on Central Wyoming Friday at 7:30 p.m. for the second night of the tournament.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.