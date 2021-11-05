Rice Willett, Oleta

BURLEY—Oleta Rice Willett, an 83-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully at her home, Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Oleta was born on May 8, 1938, at home in Almo, Idaho, by the country doctor, to parents Ida Lily Tracy and William Hyrum Rice. She was the ninth of ten children. Her older siblings were Audrey, Fern, Cecil, Opel, Kirby, June, Nelda, and Wilma Rice. Marva Rice is her youngest sister.

She went to school in Almo and Malta. While attending school in Malta, she met her husband and lifelong partner, Jodee William Willett. They were married on August 7, 1954, and have been married for 67 years.

They started their life together working on Jodee’s stepfather, Jim Van Komen’s, farm in Malta. Throughout their union they had four sons. Eventually, they bought 80 acres, ten milk cows, and started their own dairy farm. Living off the land came very naturally to her. Her green thumb kept the family in vegetables every year and the yard surrounded in beautiful flowers. She was an excellent cook and was proud she cooked with her home-grown food. Their dairy eventually grew to 500 milk cows and 1,100 acres. They ran the dairy for 40 years until they sold it in 2005. In 2002, they bought a bar named Shaker’s, so Jodee could play music. Oleta was never apart from him and was his biggest fan. She said he was the most beautiful singer she ever heard and was her favorite. They very much loved running the establishment together. She was so full of energy and spunk and while tending bar she often danced to his music. She continued to help as a cocktail waitress even when she knew her heart wasn’t very strong. They loved the bar patrons and enjoyed throwing charity events, appreciation parties, holiday parties, and giving back to the community. They sponsored dart and pool leagues.

Oleta was a very hard-working lady, keeping the dairy and household running while adding the bar on top of her already busy schedule. She worked hard, but also played hard. Hawaii and Mexico were some of her favorite get-away spots. Jackpot, Nevada was also a frequent get-away. Luck was always on her side with some good winning streaks. She loved the people and made many friends while visiting the casinos. Together she and Jodee attended numerous concerts and were able to meet a lot of famous musicians.

She is survived by her husband, Jodee Willett; three sons, LeVon Willett (Maria Soto), Doug Willett (Kelli), and Tom Willett (Brenda Burns); one sister, Marva Rice Giles; 13 grandchildren, Bobbie Jo Asher, Angie Stewart, Karlee Ramsey, Bridgett Willett, Kandiss Willett, Waylon Willett, Mickey Willett, Jason Zachary Willett, Dakota Willett, Riley Willett, Wesley Willett, Layton Mallory, and Kayla Mallory; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Oleta was preceded in death by her parents; eight of her siblings; her oldest son, Jodee James Willett; a daughter in-law, Gaya Dawn Willett; her mother-and-father-in-law, Ellen Van Komen and Jim Van Komen; and a brother-in-law, OT Ryan. Oleta was so witty and loved to laugh. Oleta literally sparkled. Her wardrobe always consisted of beautiful flashing clothing, including sequins, rhinestones, sparkles, jewelry and accessories to match. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, November 4, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday prior to the funeral service.