Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Scarrow Meats

In the seventies, Scarrow took what his dad had shown him and started his own cattle operation with humble aspirations(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If there is one thing Don Scarrow knows, it’s raising and processing cattle.

“My dad started buying cattle in 1962, I was born in 1963, so I’ve been around cattle my entire life,” Scarrow said. In the 1970′s, Scarrow took what his dad had shown him and started his own cattle operation with humble aspirations.

“Just to have some spending money, just a little money to get by and buy a new pickup,” Scarrow said. Scarrow has no misunderstandings about the financial limitations of working in the cattle industry, saying it’s no get-rich-quick scheme.

But he says the ag experience is about so much more than money.

“It’s more of a lifestyle with my boys and myself, outside working in the weather and the cows. It’s just relaxing, my wife calls it my happy place,” he said. That happy place is something Scarrow takes pride in sharing with those around him.

He stays very involved in local 4H, sports teams, and school groups, hoping to give the next generation some guidance, be it in the ag industry or otherwise.

“I hire a lot of the high school kids here, try to be a mentor, help them make the next step into the ‘big world’ after school towards college or just to get a career going. Help them go the right direction,” said Scarrow.

From rancher to mentor, Scarrow wears many hats but says growing his community is most important to him. “It’s really, really nice to be involved in the community, to get to know people and build relationships and to give back to the community and make it a better, more wonderful place,” Scarrow said.

