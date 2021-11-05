Study shows over half of Americans own stock, but it’s not distributed equally

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Over half of Americans own stock, but it’s not distributed equally, and it hasn’t changed much over the past decade according to a recent study.

According to a study done by the Motley Fool, 56 percent of American adults, or about 145 million people, own stock. However, 89 percent of stocks are held by the wealthiest 10 percent, and the top 1 percent hold 53 percent, valued at around $21 trillion.

“There are a lot of causes that contribute to economic inequality. Whether it is something as simple as your family comes from money and you have generational wealth to build on,” said Jack Caporal of the Motley Fool. “I think you see that play out in the stock market in a huge way.”

He added that over the past 20 years the only group that has seen their share of stock ownership increase is the top 10 percent.

“Folks outside the top 10 percent have seen the cost of living rise,” said Caporal. “The cost of education, healthcare, housing and that makes it more difficult to take your money and invest it into the market.”

The study also finds millennials own only 2.5 percent of stocks, and College of Southern Idaho student Skyler Bollar said he knows why a lot of his friends don’t invest.

“Certainly there are some poor shopping habits where they buy more than they should,” said Bollar. “But generally they are like I really don’t have any money right now.”

However, CSI instructor Mike Pohanka said young adults should not be discouraged.

“Put your nose to the grindstone. That is what is going to get you to where you want to be,” said Pohanka. " Don’t count on the government to take care of you.”

Bollar said he does plan on investing his many in a 401k after college.

“Especially if they have price matching that is doubling your money in any given time period. A five percent price match,” Bollar said.

Caporal said opportunities would be there for millennials when it comes time to invest because the stock market doesn’t discriminate when it comes to dividends.

“You might have less to invest, but you will make the same returns percentage-wise as everybody else,” Caporal said.

