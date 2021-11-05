Swainston, Norman Jay

NAMPA—Norman Jay Swainston, age 94, of Nampa, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at his home in Nampa.

Norman was born November 24, 1926, in Franklin, Idaho, to Leo and Audra Wilkenson Swainston. They moved to Jerome, Idaho, when he was two years old. The family then moved to Richfield, Idaho, where he finished school. He joined the U.S. Merchant Marine Corps in 1945, and was discharged in 1946. He went to work at Sun Valley Wrangling Dudes in 1949. He met and married Zela Jolley in 1951. She passed away in 1968. He married Claudette Nash in 1972, and she passed away in 2010.

Norman is survived by his son, Raine (Wendy) Swainston of Nampa; a stepdaughter, Helen (Kenny) Thompson of Pocatello; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrell Swainston of Richfield, Idaho; and a sister, Nancy Permann of Ogden, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Zela and Claudette; three brothers, Nyle, Keith, and Ross; and one sister, Darlene.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, followed by a graveside service at 12 Noon, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military Rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.