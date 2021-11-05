Advertisement

Thomason, John Burris

October 4, 2021, age 91
Long-time resident of Jerome, Idaho, John Burris (J.B.) Thomason, 91, died of natural causes at...
Long-time resident of Jerome, Idaho, John Burris (J.B.) Thomason, 91, died of natural causes at home surrounded by his family and friends.(Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME—Long-time resident of Jerome, Idaho, John Burris (J.B.) Thomason, 91, died of natural causes at home surrounded by his family and friends. 

J.B. was born & raised in the Sugar Loaf area of Jerome where his family homesteaded.  He met his true love, Nancy Thomason in Seattle, Washington.  They were married and moved to the Sugar Loaf area where they farmed and raised their family; John C. Thomason, Jeff C. Thomason, Kenneth D. Thomason, Roberta R. Davis & Jennifer M. Hunter.  He enjoyed waterskiing, fishing and later gardening when he wasn’t working in the fields.  He taught his skills and hobbies to his children and grandchildren. John loved his family.

John and Nancy raised their family at First Baptist Church in Jerome.  After the kids were grown and moved on John & Nancy attended and participated wholeheartedly at Twin Falls Reform Church and the Mustard Seed Ministries.  John was a long-standing member of the Gideons International Magic Valley Camp.  He spent many hours sharing the Gospel with the unsaved and placing testaments in hotels and motels.  John loved Jesus and wanted everyone he knew to be saved by grace and to know Jesus Christ as their Savior.

The family will greet friends from 10 AM to 11 AM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.  A brief service will be held following at 11:00 AM.  Services conclude at the chapel.  Condolences can be left for the family at demaraysjerome.com

Most Read

School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Robinson, Anna Imogene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Kerlin, Karen
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Hanson, Thomas Earl
Samuel W. Adams, a 52- year-old resident of Connor Creek, passed away Wednesday, November 3,...
Adams, Samuel W.