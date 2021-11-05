Thomason, John Burris

JEROME—Long-time resident of Jerome, Idaho, John Burris (J.B.) Thomason, 91, died of natural causes at home surrounded by his family and friends.

J.B. was born & raised in the Sugar Loaf area of Jerome where his family homesteaded. He met his true love, Nancy Thomason in Seattle, Washington. They were married and moved to the Sugar Loaf area where they farmed and raised their family; John C. Thomason, Jeff C. Thomason, Kenneth D. Thomason, Roberta R. Davis & Jennifer M. Hunter. He enjoyed waterskiing, fishing and later gardening when he wasn’t working in the fields. He taught his skills and hobbies to his children and grandchildren. John loved his family.

John and Nancy raised their family at First Baptist Church in Jerome. After the kids were grown and moved on John & Nancy attended and participated wholeheartedly at Twin Falls Reform Church and the Mustard Seed Ministries. John was a long-standing member of the Gideons International Magic Valley Camp. He spent many hours sharing the Gospel with the unsaved and placing testaments in hotels and motels. John loved Jesus and wanted everyone he knew to be saved by grace and to know Jesus Christ as their Savior.

The family will greet friends from 10 AM to 11 AM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. A brief service will be held following at 11:00 AM. Services conclude at the chapel. Condolences can be left for the family at demaraysjerome.com