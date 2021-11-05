Trail involving former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Steven Pankey ends in mistrial

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The trial of Steve Pankey, the former Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged with the 1984 murder of Jonelle Matthews ended in a mistrial, the Weld County courthouse announced Thursday.

Pankey has maintained his innocence publicly, even since KMVT sat down with him in 2019.

“I offered my DNA, I gave it upfront,” Pankey said. “I offered to take a polygraph test. I offered to take a voice stress test. I suggested that they impanel a grand jury and have me testify under oath.”

He continued to declare his innocence, taking the stand in his own defense, and claiming the actions that led to him being implicated in the case, including listing himself as a person of interest, were a revenge plot for the police.

“And because I hated the police,” said Pankey, “it was all, in a way, to say I’ve got information that you want, and you can’t have it.”

Now, even though the trial was unsuccessful in determining his guilt or innocence, that does not mean Pankey is free to go.

He was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of false reporting, which carries a light maximum sentence of six months.

He is also being held until the prosecuting attorney decides if they will retry the case, which will depend heavily on the breakdown of the hung jury, information that is not yet publicly available.

“A lot of that will depend on what the split was. If it’s six-to-six maybe if it’s eleven-to-one and one holdout for not guilty, they’ll probably retry it,” said Twin Falls attorney Joe Rockstahl. “But if it’s the other way around eleven for innocent and one for convicted, they’re not going to retry it.”

Now, in Rockstahl’s experience, he hasn’t seen many retrials following hung juries.

But he tells me there is one difference between his cases and Pankey’s case that could lead to Pankey, once again, facing his day in court.

“Most of the time they’ve dropped it in my experience,” Rockstahl said, “but if it’s a murder or a sex case, they will retry it.”

