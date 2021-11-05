Will the kid’s COVID-19 vaccine impact Twin Falls school procedures?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five-11 could be available for children next week. KMVT reached out to the Twin Falls School District to find out how this may impact their current COVID-19 practices.

The Twin Falls School District said they do not have plans to track COVID-19 vaccinations among students. They additionally said they are not currently considering implementing any additional self-reporting of COVID-19 vaccinations for staff or parents at this time.

The district added they currently are not requiring quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, but are instead recommending those who are exposed and unvaccinated quarantine, which is in line with guidance from the CDC.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not required for public school attendance under Idaho State Law and the district wants to remind parents they have the option to opt-out of any state-required vaccinations.

