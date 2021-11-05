Advertisement

Wood River baseball player commits to Delaware State

Hunter Thompson verbally committed to Delaware State University, a member of the Mid-Eastern...
Hunter Thompson verbally committed to Delaware State University, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.(Jessica Jean Collins | KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Wood River High School baseball player is taking his talents to the Division I level.

Hunter Thompson verbally committed to Delaware State University, a member of the Mid-Eastern...
Hunter Thompson verbally committed to Delaware State University, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.(Jessica Jean Collins | Brad Thompson)

Hunter Thompson verbally committed to Delaware State University, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Thompson chose the Hornets because he’s being recruited as a two-way player, for pitcher and outfielder and they have his program, kinesiology. Plus, the conference only features four teams, meaning there’s a greater opportunity to make NCAA Regionals.

He’s overcome obstacles after breaking his thumb in the first at-bat of the season, then proceeded to have surgery.

Over this past summer, Thompson traveled the country, playing baseball and Wolverines coach Dave Slotten said he’s putting in work in the weight room, maxing at 910 pounds.

“I haven’t actually got that high in pounds so going back up and lifting, and getting my weight was a big part of my commitment too because I started gaining a lot more strength after I broke my thumb back in spring,” Thompson explained.

Thompson hopes his Wolverines will be a contender this coming spring, but their biggest threat last season was themselves, in the amount of errors that mounted, costing them games.

As a junior, he went 3-3 on the mound, with 41 strikeouts and 29 walks.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman

Latest News

CSI sophomore guard KT Raimey commits to DePaul University in Chicago.
CSI’s Raimey commits to DePaul University
KT Raimey is coming off a reserve role where he earned Scenic West Athletic Conference...
Raimey commits to DePaul
The Golden Eagles held off the Spartans in the season opener Thursday night, 81-71.
No. 15 CSI holds off Colorado Northwestern
Chayce Polynice converts the three-point play. He had 12 points and 9 rebounds in the 81-71 win...
CSI holds off CNW