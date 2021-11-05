Wood River baseball player commits to Delaware State

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Wood River High School baseball player is taking his talents to the Division I level.

Hunter Thompson verbally committed to Delaware State University, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. (Jessica Jean Collins | Brad Thompson)

Hunter Thompson verbally committed to Delaware State University, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Thompson chose the Hornets because he’s being recruited as a two-way player, for pitcher and outfielder and they have his program, kinesiology. Plus, the conference only features four teams, meaning there’s a greater opportunity to make NCAA Regionals.

He’s overcome obstacles after breaking his thumb in the first at-bat of the season, then proceeded to have surgery.

Over this past summer, Thompson traveled the country, playing baseball and Wolverines coach Dave Slotten said he’s putting in work in the weight room, maxing at 910 pounds.

“I haven’t actually got that high in pounds so going back up and lifting, and getting my weight was a big part of my commitment too because I started gaining a lot more strength after I broke my thumb back in spring,” Thompson explained.

Thompson hopes his Wolverines will be a contender this coming spring, but their biggest threat last season was themselves, in the amount of errors that mounted, costing them games.

As a junior, he went 3-3 on the mound, with 41 strikeouts and 29 walks.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.