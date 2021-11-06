Advertisement

Castleford cruises to the 1A DII state semi-final

The Wolves rolled to the 58-8 win over Bulldogs.
By Zach Bruhl and Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:07 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wolves scored 36 points in the first half alone and rolled to the 58-8 win over Rockland in the quarterfinal round of the 1A DII state football playoffs.

The Wolves now face Kendrick in the semi-final round next weekend. A date nor location have been established as of this point in time.

OTHER SCORE:

Dietrich 46, Camas 12: The Blue Devils eliminate the Mushers from contention. They’ll face either Carey or Mullan in the semi-final. The Panthers are hosting the Tigers Saturday afternoon.

