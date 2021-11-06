Advertisement

CSI pulls away from Central Wyoming in the second half

Five scored in double-figures for the Golden Eagles
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Taelon Martin posted a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Chayce Polynice had a 18-point outing and the 15th-ranked College of Southern Golden Eagles pulled away from Central Wyoming, 94-75. Also scoring in double-figures from the starters, Chris Davis with 12 points.

CSI led just 42-41 at the break and the Rustlers had a three-point lead with 17 minutes left, before the Golden Eagles went on a 9-0 run. Then the Rustlers made it a one-point game, before CSI pulled away at the halfway point of the second half.

Jakari Livingston came off the bench to score 16 points on the 5/7 shooting. Robert Whaley also entered the game in a reserve role and tallied 11 points and eight boards.

The Golden Eagles host Lee College on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas

Latest News

CSI flies high in win over Central Wyoming
Gooding beats Timberlake 28-21 in a 3A quarterfinal
Gooding’s offensive line carries Senators to state semifinal
Gooding beats Timberlake 28-21 in a 3A quarterfinal
Gooding’s offensive line carries Senators to state semifinal
The Golden Eagles pull away from Central Wyoming.
CSI wins big over Central Wyoming