CSI pulls away from Central Wyoming in the second half

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Taelon Martin posted a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Chayce Polynice had a 18-point outing and the 15th-ranked College of Southern Golden Eagles pulled away from Central Wyoming, 94-75. Also scoring in double-figures from the starters, Chris Davis with 12 points.

CSI led just 42-41 at the break and the Rustlers had a three-point lead with 17 minutes left, before the Golden Eagles went on a 9-0 run. Then the Rustlers made it a one-point game, before CSI pulled away at the halfway point of the second half.

Jakari Livingston came off the bench to score 16 points on the 5/7 shooting. Robert Whaley also entered the game in a reserve role and tallied 11 points and eight boards.

The Golden Eagles host Lee College on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

