CSI Women’s Basketball wins big, signs shooting guard from Utah

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ashlee Strawbridge posted a game-high 14 points, while Jasmyne Boles added 10 points and eight rebounds and No. 23 College of Southern Idaho rolled to the 60-39 victory over Central Wyoming.

Alyssa Christensen nearly had a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. Emilia (JoJo) Nworie also had a solid evening with nine points and seven rebounds.

Following the game, the team signed Jill Lungren from Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

The senior is a 6′3″ shooting guard, that Randy Rogers referred to as a D-I talent when he saw her.

Lungren had nothing to say but nice things about her future team.

“Really good, I’ve loved getting to know the girls at camps and the coaches are awesome, it’s been super fun getting to know them through this whole process. Just the whole aspect of it, I’m so excited to be here,” she exclaimed.

The Golden Eagles host No. 10 Casper on Saturday at 5:30.

