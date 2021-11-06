Advertisement

CSI Women’s Basketball wins big, signs shooting guard from Utah

Golden Eagles sign 6′3″ Jill Lungren
Future College of Southern Idaho guard Jill Lungren poses for a picture with her family on the...
Future College of Southern Idaho guard Jill Lungren poses for a picture with her family on the night of her signing ceremony.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:20 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ashlee Strawbridge posted a game-high 14 points, while Jasmyne Boles added 10 points and eight rebounds and No. 23 College of Southern Idaho rolled to the 60-39 victory over Central Wyoming.

Alyssa Christensen nearly had a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. Emilia (JoJo) Nworie also had a solid evening with nine points and seven rebounds.

Following the game, the team signed Jill Lungren from Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

The senior is a 6′3″ shooting guard, that Randy Rogers referred to as a D-I talent when he saw her.

Lungren had nothing to say but nice things about her future team.

“Really good, I’ve loved getting to know the girls at camps and the coaches are awesome, it’s been super fun getting to know them through this whole process. Just the whole aspect of it, I’m so excited to be here,” she exclaimed.

The Golden Eagles host No. 10 Casper on Saturday at 5:30.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman

Latest News

CSI men’s basketball tips off this week
CSI pulls away from Central Wyoming in the second half
Hunter Thompson verbally committed to Delaware State University, a member of the Mid-Eastern...
Wood River baseball player commits to Delaware State
CSI sophomore guard KT Raimey commits to DePaul University in Chicago.
CSI’s Raimey commits to DePaul University
KT Raimey is coming off a reserve role where he earned Scenic West Athletic Conference...
Raimey commits to DePaul