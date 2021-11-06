Firth eliminates Declo on a late touchdown
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — No. 6 seed Declo led No. 3 Firth, 16-13, after Derek Matthews kicked a field goal. But then the Cougars drove down the field and on 4th and 19 with 20 seconds remaining in the game, found a wide open man in the end-zone to make it a 20-16 game. That would be the final.
The Hornets are eliminated out of the quarterfinal, after not playing last week due to a first-round bye.
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.