Advertisement

Firth eliminates Declo on a late touchdown

By KIFI and Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — No. 6 seed Declo led No. 3 Firth, 16-13, after Derek Matthews kicked a field goal. But then the Cougars drove down the field and on 4th and 19 with 20 seconds remaining in the game, found a wide open man in the end-zone to make it a 20-16 game. That would be the final.

The Hornets are eliminated out of the quarterfinal, after not playing last week due to a first-round bye.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas

Latest News

CSI vs. Central Wyoming
The Wolves rolled to the 58-8 win over Bulldogs.
Castleford cruises to the 1A DII state semi-final
The Oakley cheerleaders have a lot to cheer about, their Hornets have advanced to the 1A DI...
Oakley routs Genesee, moves onto semi-finals
Another week, another win for the Oakley Hornets.
Oakley's prolific offense continues to shine
Declo falls to Firth in the 2A state quarterfinal