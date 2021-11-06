Firth eliminates Declo on a late touchdown

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — No. 6 seed Declo led No. 3 Firth, 16-13, after Derek Matthews kicked a field goal. But then the Cougars drove down the field and on 4th and 19 with 20 seconds remaining in the game, found a wide open man in the end-zone to make it a 20-16 game. That would be the final.

Incredible finish here at Holt Arena.



Firth scores on this 4th and 19 with under 30 seconds left to knock off Declo, 19-16.#idpreps pic.twitter.com/VRgav2lSxi — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) November 6, 2021

The Hornets are eliminated out of the quarterfinal, after not playing last week due to a first-round bye.

