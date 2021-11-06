Gooding’s offensive line carries Senators to state semifinal
Gooding beats Timberlake 28-21 in a 3A quarterfinal
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:05 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding stays undefeated (9-0) and moves into the 3A state semifinals with a 28-21 over Timberlake Friday night.
(2) Gooding 28, (7) Timberlake 21
After Gooding jumped out to a 22-8 lead, Timberlake fought back and had a chance to tie or take the lead late in the fourth quarter.
The Senators, though, got a red zone stop in a 28-21 game and relied on the quarterback run game with Kurtis Adkinson to run the clock out.
Gooding will host Weiser next week with a chance to book a trip to the state championship game.
