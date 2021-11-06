Gooding’s offensive line carries Senators to state semifinal

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding stays undefeated (9-0) and moves into the 3A state semifinals with a 28-21 over Timberlake Friday night.

(2) Gooding 28, (7) Timberlake 21

After Gooding jumped out to a 22-8 lead, Timberlake fought back and had a chance to tie or take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

The Senators, though, got a red zone stop in a 28-21 game and relied on the quarterback run game with Kurtis Adkinson to run the clock out.

Gooding will host Weiser next week with a chance to book a trip to the state championship game.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.