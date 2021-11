OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oakley continues its dominance in the 1A DI state playoffs, with an 80-36 thrashing of Genesee.

The No. 2 Hornets face the winner of No. 3 Butte County/No. 6 Notus next week. Those teams play Saturday afternoon.

Oakley is now 9-1 on the season.

