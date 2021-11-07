Carey runs over Mullan/St. Regis to advance to state semifinal

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Connor Simpson had 305 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the undefeated Carey Panthers to a 1A DII state semifinal.

1A DII quarterfinal: Carey 60, Mullan/St. Regis 14

The Panthers (10-0) had a 22-8 lead at the half and then dominated the Tigers in the second half.

As a team, Carey had 512 yards rushing. Quarterback Carsn Perkes had 87 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

Carey will get a rematch of last year’s state championship game in the state semifinal against Dietrich.

The Blue Devils and Panthers will face off in Holt Arena next Saturday (November 13).

