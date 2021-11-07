Advertisement

Carey runs over Mullan/St. Regis to advance to state semifinal

Simpson’s 305 yards rushing leads the way
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Connor Simpson had 305 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the undefeated Carey Panthers to a 1A DII state semifinal.

1A DII quarterfinal: Carey 60, Mullan/St. Regis 14

The Panthers (10-0) had a 22-8 lead at the half and then dominated the Tigers in the second half.

As a team, Carey had 512 yards rushing. Quarterback Carsn Perkes had 87 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

Carey will get a rematch of last year’s state championship game in the state semifinal against Dietrich.

The Blue Devils and Panthers will face off in Holt Arena next Saturday (November 13).

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas

Latest News

The Golden Eagles are 2-0 on the season
CSI women’s basketball overcomes 11-point halftime deficit to beat #10 Casper
The Golden Eagles are 2-0 on the season
CSI women’s basketball overcomes 11-point halftime deficit to beat #10 Casper
Simpson’s 305 yards rushing leads the way
Carey runs over Mullan/St. Regis to advance to state semifinal
The Wolves have no problem with Rockland.
Castleford, Dietrich advance