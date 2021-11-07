CSI women’s basketball overcomes 11-point halftime deficit to beat #10 Casper

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI women’s basketball flipped the tide in the second half of Saturday’s game against #10 Casper College to come out with a 59-53 win.

#23 CSI 59, #10 Casper 53

The Golden Eagles only put up 20 points in the first half and were down 11 at the break, but five third quarter three-pointers brought CSI back into the game.

In the fourth quarter, a Sadie Gronning three put the Golden Eagles up 50-48, and CSI hung on for good.

Courtney Stothard led the way for the Golden Eagles with 21 points. Emilia Nworie had 9 points and 9 rebounds.

Randy Rogers’ team (2-0) will take the court again Friday at Mesa Community College.

CSI men’s basketball

Lee 78, #15 CSI 75

After jumping out to a double-digit lead in the second half, the Golden Eagles faltered down the stretch.

Chayce Polynice had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

CSI (2-1) will play against Laramie Community College in Cheyenne on Wednesday.

