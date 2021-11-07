CSI women’s basketball overcomes 11-point halftime deficit to beat #10 Casper
The Golden Eagles are 2-0 on the season
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI women’s basketball flipped the tide in the second half of Saturday’s game against #10 Casper College to come out with a 59-53 win.
#23 CSI 59, #10 Casper 53
The Golden Eagles only put up 20 points in the first half and were down 11 at the break, but five third quarter three-pointers brought CSI back into the game.
In the fourth quarter, a Sadie Gronning three put the Golden Eagles up 50-48, and CSI hung on for good.
Courtney Stothard led the way for the Golden Eagles with 21 points. Emilia Nworie had 9 points and 9 rebounds.
Randy Rogers’ team (2-0) will take the court again Friday at Mesa Community College.
CSI men’s basketball
Lee 78, #15 CSI 75
After jumping out to a double-digit lead in the second half, the Golden Eagles faltered down the stretch.
Chayce Polynice had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
CSI (2-1) will play against Laramie Community College in Cheyenne on Wednesday.
