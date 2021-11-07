Jerome Fire Department hosts fifth annual Coats for Kids

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Fire Department hosted its fifth annual Coats for Kids donation drive Saturday, giving away hundreds of coats to Magic Valley families needing a little extra warmth this winter.

A few things were different about this year’s event. For one, it was organized by Jerome High School senior Jade Sanchez who is proud to have the chance to give back.

“I love it honestly,” Sanchez said. “I like to help people a lot and I love being a part of the community and being part of my school. So, it’s kind of awesome.”

The event was also a drive-through in an effort to prevent large groups, keeping the event as safe as possible.

Lieutenant Dave LaCelle tells KMVT days like this are welcome changes for him and his team, being a chance to help their community without an emergency beckoning them.

“As I say, we’re at our best when somebody else is having a bad time,” said LaCelle. “So it is nice to see these people when it is not an emergency, it’s nice to see them at a public event where we can still give back.”

Sanchez, who organized the event for her senior project, says the comfort given out through the jackets was not the only warmth given out at Saturday’s event.

“It’s awesome because you experience the joy that they get and you feel the warmth, and you feel like that you made them happy, and you made their life great,” said Sanchez.

LaCelle also enjoys sharing the good feeling of the event with his community. As far as his favorite part of the day, that answer was simple.

“Seeing the kids,” LaCelle said. “Seeing them walk out of here with that smile on their face and knowing they’re not going to be cold.”

If you missed your chance to get a coat Saturday, the fire department will be back at it Dec. 4 at Jerome Christmas in the park.

