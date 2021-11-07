Advertisement

Missing Oregon mom dead, daughter alive in Idaho forest

This composite photo provided by the Pendleton Police Department shows missing Oregon women...
This composite photo provided by the Pendleton Police Department shows missing Oregon women Dorothy "Kae" Turner, left, and her daughter Heidi Turner. The body of missing Dorothy "Kae" Turner was found Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in the Panhandle National Forest in Idaho. The woman's missing daughter was found alive in a van close by. The women went missing several days earlier out of Pendleton, Oregon, police said. The Pendleton Police Department said they left town and were heading to Utah but somehow ended up in North Idaho. (Courtesy of Pendleton Police Department via AP)(Pendleton Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COEUR D’ALENE,, Idaho (AP) — Two missing Oregon women were found in an Idaho forest Friday, the mother dead from the elements and the disabled daughter alive with their broken down vehicle.

A hunter discovered the mother’s body in the Solitaire Saddle area of the Panhandle National Forest and reported it to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 a.m. Friday, The Spokesman Review reported.

Authorities then discovered the broken-down vehicle nearby with the other woman still alive.

The sheriff’s office said the women — Dorothy “Kae” Turner and her daughter Heidi Turner, according to the Pendleton Police Department in Oregon — were driving to Utah and following a navigation system when they got lost in the northern Idaho forest.

When their vehicle broke down, the mother left to find help but died from exposure to the elements while the daughter, who is mentally disabled, stayed behind.

They were reported missing from Pendleton on Wednesday.

