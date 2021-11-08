Advertisement

2 snack food companies expected to raise prices next year

Mondelez indicated on an earnings call it plans to raise prices on brands including Chips Ahoy,...
Mondelez indicated on an earnings call it plans to raise prices on brands including Chips Ahoy, Ritz and Sour Patch Kids by 7% next year.(Source: Mondelez)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Everything seems more expensive these days, from gas to food.

Now two snack food companies said they’re going to raise prices.

Expect to pay more for things like Oreos and Easy Mac as Mondelez and Kraft Heinz charge more for their products.

Mondelez indicated on an earnings call it plans to raise prices on brands including Chips Ahoy, Ritz and Sour Patch Kids by 7% next year.

The company’s CEO says that’s to combat inflation, which he pegs at hitting 6% in 2022.

Meanwhile, Kraft is already reaping the benefits of charging consumers more. The company said its higher-than-expected profits came from raising prices on most of its products by 5%.

Expect those hikes to continue.

One grocery distributor reported it received a letter from Kraft indicating it plans to raise prices of some varieties of Jell-O Pudding by 16%, and some of its macaroni and cheese products will jump 20%.

The company reportedly warned prices on hundreds of its products will go up next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas
School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Survivor testifies as Rittenhouse trial enters 2nd week
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
NCAA streamlines constitution, set to give power to schools
The two suspected hackers were arrested last week by Romanian authorities. (Source: Gray News)
Suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown
Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘absence of urgency’ on climate
Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Aspiring border agent, dancer, engineer among Astroworld concert dead