2022 hemp license applications now open

Hemp farm in Oxford
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hemp licenses for the 2022 season are now open as of Monday. The licenses, provided by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, are part of a directive issued by the passage of H.B. 126, a bill that tasked the ISDA with developing a hemp plan consistent with the 2018 Farm Bill.

“ISDA worked throughout the summer and fall to be able to deliver on the ambitious timeline established under H.B. 126,” said ISDA Director Celia Gould. “I’m very proud of ISDA staff who worked hard to set up the technical aspects of a complex program. I would also highlight the work of one of our talented programmers who created our online licensing system in time to start applications well before next year’s planting season.”

Online applications can be found through the ISDA website. Applicants are encouraged to read through all hemp laws and regulations.

