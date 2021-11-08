Aaron Von Ehlinger scheduled for court appearance Monday

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former representative Aaron Von Ehlinger is scheduled to have a court appearance Monday. The former lawmaker will be arraigned in Ada County.

He is accused of two felonies stemming from accusations made by a 19-year-old intern who says he brought her to his apartment and raped her. Von Ehlinger has not entered into a plea deal and both felonies he is accused of carry a max penalty of life in prison.

