As COVID vaccines become available for younger children, parents show concern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week, an announcement was made that the COVID-19 vaccine would be made available for children as young as 5-years-old, and vaccine experts are championing its safety and effectiveness.

“I do truly believe that it is safe and it’s proven to be very efficacious,” said Dr. Cathy Oliphant, Professor of Infectious Disease at Idaho State University. “Across the board, but especially for severe disease and death.”

Parents however, are concerned about lining their kids up to take the vaccine, one that has only been around for less than a year.

“In general, I mean that’s an obvious concern for a parent,” said Shane Klaas. “We don’t want to see our kids suffer from anything. As a parent that’s our job, to protect our kids.”

Klaas says his child will not be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, sighting the lack of death among younger populations.

Dr. Oliphant urges families to look past death numbers and think about the unknowns as far as long-term COVID-19 effects.

“The benefits from the vaccine definitely outweigh any risk that is really there that we’ve found and you’re really taking your chances if you catch COVID,” Dr. Oliphant said.

But Klaas argues long-term effects of the vaccine are just as unknown as the long-term effects of the virus, saying the vaccine was rushed through production.

“I think it’s a hot button item because of how fast it was rushed to the marketplace,” Klaas said. “When you look at all other vaccines, they go through about 15 years of studies.”

This has been a common misconception about the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines do often go through 10-15 years of testing, but according to The New England Journal of Medicine, the COVID-19 vaccine benefited from decades of research.

The mRNA technology used to develop this vaccine had already been through the lengthy exploratory and pre-clinical stages of development, testing in tissue samples and animals.

All that was left were human trials which are typically extended due to lack of funding and volunteers, something the COVID-19 vaccine had no trouble accruing.

Dr. Oliphant asks is that you go to the right source when discussing concerns over what goes into their child’s body.

“There’s so much misinformation out there I understand where people are hesitant,” Dr. Oliphant said. “Go talk to your providers, go talk to your pharmacist, what is the correct information?”

