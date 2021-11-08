Advertisement

Families say their goodbyes as Idaho National Guard deploys

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:11 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A feeling of excitement was shared fairly commonly throughout the room Friday morning as the 116th cavalry brigade combat team said goodbye to their families one last time before being deployed to Southwest Asia.

This team will provide medical assistance to the soldiers already deployed to the region. “We operate essentially like a mobile urgent care, so we assess and we provide treatment and care for troop injuries and return them to duty as quick as possible,” said company commander Todd Stevens.

For many, this was their first deployment, which can be a very emotional time for soldiers and their families. “I’m excited, I’m sad, I’m just ready to go,” said combat medic Erin Sakelaris. “I think that we all have prepared and known for quite a long time and we’re ready to just go and get the job done so our fellow soldiers who are there now can come home and see their families.”

Even for the seasoned veterans, new challenges are bringing new emotions. “I have a mature, an older family now, so that’ll be a little more difficult as well,” said

“Before, I was single and young and didn’t have a care in the world, so very different personally and professionally this time than in previous ones.”

But even though it’s been tough to say goodbye, this deployment is a dream come true for some.

“It feels good,” said “ Like I said this is what I signed up to do, this is what I wanted to do ever since I was a little kid, so I’m truly genuinely excited about it.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas

Latest News

Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in...
As COVID vaccines become available for younger children, parents show concern
This composite photo provided by the Pendleton Police Department shows missing Oregon women...
Missing Oregon mom dead, daughter alive in Idaho forest
The Jerome Fire Department is doing what they can to keep kids warm this winter, with their...
Jerome Fire Department hosts fifth annual Coats for Kids
CSI vs. Central Wyoming