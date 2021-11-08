Families say their goodbyes as Idaho National Guard deploys

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A feeling of excitement was shared fairly commonly throughout the room Friday morning as the 116th cavalry brigade combat team said goodbye to their families one last time before being deployed to Southwest Asia.

This team will provide medical assistance to the soldiers already deployed to the region. “We operate essentially like a mobile urgent care, so we assess and we provide treatment and care for troop injuries and return them to duty as quick as possible,” said company commander Todd Stevens.

For many, this was their first deployment, which can be a very emotional time for soldiers and their families. “I’m excited, I’m sad, I’m just ready to go,” said combat medic Erin Sakelaris. “I think that we all have prepared and known for quite a long time and we’re ready to just go and get the job done so our fellow soldiers who are there now can come home and see their families.”

Even for the seasoned veterans, new challenges are bringing new emotions. “I have a mature, an older family now, so that’ll be a little more difficult as well,” said

“Before, I was single and young and didn’t have a care in the world, so very different personally and professionally this time than in previous ones.”

But even though it’s been tough to say goodbye, this deployment is a dream come true for some.

“It feels good,” said “ Like I said this is what I signed up to do, this is what I wanted to do ever since I was a little kid, so I’m truly genuinely excited about it.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.