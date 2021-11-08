Advertisement

House Republican to run for Senate in reconfigured district

Rep. Ben Adams of Nampa made the announcement on social media on Sunday
Rep. Ben Adams of Nampa made the announcement on social media on Sunday(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A first-term Republican representative is the only elected official from the Legislature in a reconfigured district in southwestern Idaho, and has announced he’ll run for a now open Senate seat.

Rep. Ben Adams of Nampa made the announcement on social media on Sunday.

Adams is currently in District 13. But the legislative map approved last week by the six-person, bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment puts him in District 12 for the next election.

Adams is among the more conservative lawmakers in the House, and if elected to the Senate would likely tilt the chamber to the right.

The current District 12 Senate seat is held by Republican Sen. Todd Lakey, who is in his fifth term.

Lakey, who has been active in getting legislation through the Senate on everything from gun rights to a law shielding Idaho businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19, didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas
School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats

Latest News

Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson has won superintendent of the year...
Twin Falls superintendent wins superintendent of the year award
The museum will be on the corner of Third Avenue South and Idaho Street East
City leaders approve designs for children’s museum
Demand comes over allegations of animal abuse
Former employees start petition to shut down Babby Farms
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger has pleaded not guilty to rape charges
Former Idaho lawmaker pleads not guilty to rape charges