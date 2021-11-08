Idaho elected officials debate OSHA vaccine mandate lawsuit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Governor Brad Little recently announced Idaho will be joining a long list of mostly conservative-led states in suing the Biden Administration over its OSHA vaccine mandate. However, some in the Gem state think there is a good chance the new OSHA rule will hold up in court.

On Thursday the Biden Administration set Jan. 4 as the deadline for employers with 100 or more employees to mandate coronavirus vaccinations or start weekly testing. The new rule is expected to cover 84 million workers, roughly 31 million of whom are unvaccinated.

“The actions announced by the president are designed to save lives,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Soon after Governor Little announced Idaho would be suing the Biden Administration, calling the president’s actions, “an unprecedented federal overreach into the private sector.” Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke agrees.

“These powers have historically been left to the states under the 10th Amendment. they are not delineated in the constitutions,” said Bedke. “You will see Idaho standing up to protect our sovereignty.”

Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel said she doesn’t support the federal government mandating vaccines, but that is not what the New OSHA rule does.

“They offer an out. They say get vaccinated but if you don’t want to get vaccinated you need to do testing,” said Rubel. “That seems like a pretty reasonable alternative.”

In regards to the lawsuit, Rubel thinks the state of Idaho will likely spend a bunch of money and lose in court.

“I think there is a specific provision in there (OSHA) that specifically authorizes them to issue regulations to avoid transmission of contagious disease in the workplace,” Rubel said.

University of Idaho law professor Shaakirrah Sanders said the new OSHA rule and lawsuits are complicated, and a lot of it will come down to how a court views the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Has that (COVID) created such a national problem that we need federal action, as opposed to local problems for which states can handle within themselves,” Sanders said.

She adds this is where states like Idaho might have a problem in court. because it is unclear how Idaho has an alternative or better option to mitigate the spread of COVID.

“There has not been a statewide mask mandate, and so far we have not seen any regulation about vaccinations for vulnerable areas like hospitals,” Sanders said.

Bedke said the state legislature will also be discussing the president’s vaccine mandate when they reconvene on Nov. 15. He adds the new OSHA rule also puts an unneeded burden on employers.

“They are already strapped for employees and there is a labor shortage,” Bedke said.

However, Rubel thinks the special session in November will be nothing more than political posturing heading into an election year.

“They want to shake their fist at the federal government and the Biden administration... knowing whatever we pass will be useless,” Rubel said.

The Fifth Circuit issued a temporary halt to Biden’s vaccine mandate this past weekend, Gov. Little said,” This is a great first step! The Fifth Circuit agrees that there are ‘grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate’.”

