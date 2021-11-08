Advertisement

Idaho State Museum to honor National Native American Heritage Month

November is Native American Heritage Month
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Museum is commemorating National Native American Heritage Month with various events throughout the month of November.

Events begin on Nov. 10 with History Happy Hour in which participants can view a free zoom call with Coeur d’ Alene tribal members on telling stories and arts from a tribal perspective. You can register for the event here and it will run from 6-6:30 p.m.

On Nov. 13, guests can attend an event aimed at giving a hands-on approach to learning about the importance of oral traditions, storytelling, and creating community with the use of crafts and interactive activities. Pre-registration is not required for the event.

On Nov. 18, guests will be invited to view a documentary called Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World, a documentary explaining the influence indigenous people have had on American music. The movie will feature a Couer d’ Alene tribal member who is an influential jazz musician featured in the Trailblazing Women of Idaho exhibition at the museum.

The $8 cost of admission includes access to museum exhibits, a cash-only bar, and concessions for purchase. The doors will open a 5 p.m. and tickets can be found here.

