Idaho state park reservations open for 2022

Nine month reservation window now open
Nine month reservation window now open(Credit: Idaho Parks and Recreation)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation has opened a nine month reservation window for the 2022 season. Guests can book stays up to nine months from the current day.

“We’ve had a lot of people ask when we are going to open the reservation window. The short answer is that the window is always open. Guests can reserve stays into August 2022 now,” explained Seth Hobbs, Registration and Reservations Program Manager.

You can reserve your spot today at idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com!

