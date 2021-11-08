Advertisement

NBA champ Milwaukee Bucks visit White House

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the MVP trophy, as teammates...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the MVP trophy, as teammates hold the championship trophy, after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 105-98.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The NBA championship team will be honored Monday at the White House for the first time since 2016, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns four games to two in the best-of-7 NBA Finals.

Star player and Finals MVP Giannis Antentokounmpo posted to Instagram a video of him practicing his introduction to President Joe Biden.

Biden tweeted on the @POTUS account, “I’m looking forward to celebrating their 2021 NBA Championship and their work off the court to move our nation forward.”

The last NBA champ to visit came in 2016, when the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers were honored Nov. 10 that year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas
School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats

Latest News

Due to the way lawmakers are reconvening, any laws that get passed could end up being declared...
Idaho Legislature reconvening could spark lawsuits
Ahmaud Arbery was killed in a confrontation that was videotaped.
Jurors see gruesome police photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Aaron Von Ehlinger scheduled for court appearance Monday
FILE - From front left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Megan...
Four station astronauts catch ride with SpaceX back home
According to the report, seven of the Magic Valley’s eight counties are now rated high risk,...
South Central Public Health District COVID-19 Regional Risk Assessment showing positive signs