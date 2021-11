OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Oakley’s Friday night win over Genesee, Porter Pickett connected with Bridger Duncan on a long touchdown pass.

Those six of the Hornet’s 80 points in the game earn Play of the Week.

Oakley will play Butte County at Holt Arena next week in a 1A DI state semifinal.

