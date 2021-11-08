Advertisement

Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service

This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.
This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.(Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the “heroic actions” of a Tennessee pastor who tackled a man waving and pointing a gun during a service “saved a church from further violence.”

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that no shots were fired during the incident Sunday at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church.

Police said the 26-year-old man, identified as Dezire Baganda, pulled a gun as the pastor was praying with several people at the altar.

The pastor tackled Baganda and then several church members helped to disarm and hold him until officers arrived.

Police said they charged Baganda with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

