Advertisement

Red Cross says flu season could impact blood shortage

Donated blood from the Chippewa Valley Museum's blood drive on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Eau...
The Red Cross is warning the flu season could make blood shortages worse(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The American Red Cross is warning that flu season could make an already dire blood shortage worse. The Centers for Disease Control is warning of a spike in seasonal flu cases.

According to the Red Cross, the number of healthy blood donors decreases during periods of seasonal illness such as flu seasons. They are urging anyone who is eligible and healthy to make an appointment to donate blood to help address an ongoing emergency blood shortage.

Assuming you are symptom-free, there is no blood donation waiting period for people who have received a flu or COVID-19 shot or booster. You can donate by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood drives in Southern Idaho are as follows:

LINCOLN

Dietrich

11/30/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dietrich High School/Community, 406 N. Park

TWIN FALLS

Kimberly

11/18/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Kimberly Elementary School, 311 Main

Murtaugh

11/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Murtaugh High School, 500 W. Boyd St.

Twin Falls

11/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive N.

11/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Success Martial Arts, 455 Main Ave. E.

11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road

11/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas
School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats

Latest News

Hemp farm in Oxford
2022 hemp license applications now open
A group from Boise is hoping to require licensing for minors to purchase firearms
Idaho students pursue licensing for minors to use firearms
November is Native American Heritage Month
Idaho State Museum to honor National Native American Heritage Month
Due to the way lawmakers are reconvening, any laws that get passed could end up being declared...
Idaho Legislature reconvening could spark lawsuits