Red Cross says flu season could impact blood shortage

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The American Red Cross is warning that flu season could make an already dire blood shortage worse. The Centers for Disease Control is warning of a spike in seasonal flu cases.

According to the Red Cross, the number of healthy blood donors decreases during periods of seasonal illness such as flu seasons. They are urging anyone who is eligible and healthy to make an appointment to donate blood to help address an ongoing emergency blood shortage.

Assuming you are symptom-free, there is no blood donation waiting period for people who have received a flu or COVID-19 shot or booster. You can donate by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood drives in Southern Idaho are as follows:

LINCOLN

Dietrich

11/30/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dietrich High School/Community, 406 N. Park

TWIN FALLS

Kimberly

11/18/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Kimberly Elementary School, 311 Main

Murtaugh

11/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Murtaugh High School, 500 W. Boyd St.

Twin Falls

11/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 847 Eastland Drive N.

11/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Success Martial Arts, 455 Main Ave. E.

11/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road

11/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road

