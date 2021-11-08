South Central Public Health District COVID-19 Regional Risk Assessment showing positive signs

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The latest South Central Public Health District Regional COVID-19 Risk Assessment shows positive trends for COVID-19 in the Magic Valley.

According to the report, seven of the Magic Valley’s eight counties are now rated high risk and Camas County is even lower at the moderate risk level.

“When we see our case rate drop in our risk assessment, that’s a great sign that it’s not just a computer glitch, it’s not just a bunch of people going in and getting tested or not because of the holiday. It’s an actual trend in disease in our area,” said the South Central Public Health District’s Brianna Bodily.

Prior to the recent downgrade, Twin Falls County had been rated in the highest COVID-19 risk category for 10 consecutive weeks.

Trends that have positively impacted these ratings include hospital capacity, percent positivity rate, and other epidemiological factors. The latter of which includes the ability to conduct investigations and contact tracing, as well as significant outbreaks in communal locations like schools, long-term care facilities, and jails.

The health district monitors outbreaks in the Magic Valley’s long-term care facilities, most of which are located in Twin Falls. Unlike the start of the pandemic, when long-term care facility outbreaks often signaled an upcoming community outbreak, the health district said vaccinations have helped slow the spread in these facilities. According to the SCPHD, there is a higher than typical vaccination rate among residents, but a lower vaccination rate among long-term care facility staff.

The SCPHD said continuing to reduce outbreaks in these facilities is important as the holidays draw near.

“As the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approach, those are holidays that a lot of families plan to take their loved ones out of long-term care facilities and keep them in their homes,” Bodily said. “Because of some of the protocols put in place by the state, that can get really complicated if there’s an outbreak in that facility or if there’s a lot of spread in the community around that facility.”

According to the SCPHD’s most recent Regional Risk Assessment, there are 10 active outbreaks in Twin Falls long-term care facilities.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.