Vaccine appointments open for children 5-11

SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District is now scheduling vaccine appointments for children 5 and older. It comes after the Pfizer vaccine was given full FDA approval for kids in that age range.

The health district is also recording a record number of COVID-19 cases in children. “It is a relief to finally be at a place we can offer this protection for our kids,” said Melody Bowyer, SCPHD District Director. “COVID-19 infections in children more than doubled this fall compared to last. We want to bring normalcy back to our kids’ lives and to do that we need to slow this virus. Vaccination is the most effective way to do it.”

Data released by the health district shows cases in school-aged children have more than doubled in 2021 compared to 2020. Cases in southern Idaho increased slowly through June and July and skyrocketed when schools started back up again.

In the first 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were a total of 2,256 cases in children aged 0-17. In the last five months of the pandemic, there have been 2,060 cases in children of that same age range. The only age group that hadn’t seen more cases in the last five months compared to the first 15 were 12 to 17-year-olds, who have been able to get the Pfizer vaccine since June.

“The purpose of a vaccine is to build our immune systems and protect us from severe symptoms that may cause hospitalization or death. There is a mountain of evidence showing the vaccines we have for COVID-19 are doing a great job of this,” said Logan Hudson, SCPHD Division Administrator. “Now we can extend that protection to more of our residents

