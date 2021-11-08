Advertisement

Vaccine appointments open for children 5-11

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District is now scheduling vaccine appointments for children 5 and older. It comes after the Pfizer vaccine was given full FDA approval for kids in that age range.

The health district is also recording a record number of COVID-19 cases in children. “It is a relief to finally be at a place we can offer this protection for our kids,” said Melody Bowyer, SCPHD District Director. “COVID-19 infections in children more than doubled this fall compared to last. We want to bring normalcy back to our kids’ lives and to do that we need to slow this virus. Vaccination is the most effective way to do it.”

Data released by the health district shows cases in school-aged children have more than doubled in 2021 compared to 2020. Cases in southern Idaho increased slowly through June and July and skyrocketed when schools started back up again.

In the first 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were a total of 2,256 cases in children aged 0-17. In the last five months of the pandemic, there have been 2,060 cases in children of that same age range. The only age group that hadn’t seen more cases in the last five months compared to the first 15 were 12 to 17-year-olds, who have been able to get the Pfizer vaccine since June.

“The purpose of a vaccine is to build our immune systems and protect us from severe symptoms that may cause hospitalization or death. There is a mountain of evidence showing the vaccines we have for COVID-19 are doing a great job of this,” said Logan Hudson, SCPHD Division Administrator. “Now we can extend that protection to more of our residents

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas
School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats

Latest News

Governor Brad Little recently announced Idaho will be joining a long list of mostly...
Idaho elected officials debate OSHA vaccine mandate lawsuit
School Choice
School Choice
Covid-19 vaccine and schools
Covid-19 vaccine and schools
Over 250 families said goodbye to those soldiers completing Operation Spartan Shield
Families say their goodbyes as Idaho National Guard deploys