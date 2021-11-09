23 sheep killed in traffic collision

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A single-vehicle traffic collision in Blaine County on Monday claimed the lives of 23 sheep. The Sheriff’s Office says a driver was driving south on Gannett Road when she collided with a large band of sheep that ran onto the road.

Pina and a passenger were not injured in the accident, however, her vehicle received significant damage and was towed.

