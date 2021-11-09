Advertisement

23 sheep killed in traffic collision

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A single-vehicle traffic collision in Blaine County on Monday claimed the lives of 23 sheep. The Sheriff’s Office says a driver was driving south on Gannett Road when she collided with a large band of sheep that ran onto the road.

Pina and a passenger were not injured in the accident, however, her vehicle received significant damage and was towed.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas
Department of Motor Vehicle Changes
The changes in the licensing and registration process

Latest News

Blue Cross of Idaho is thanking hospital staff for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blue Cross launches event to thank healthcare workers
FILE- In this March 11, 2009, file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at...
Rising feed costs lead to abandonment concerns
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
The Department of Veteran's affairs is one of several agencies Crapo, Risch, and other GOP...
Idaho Senators urge return to work for federal workers