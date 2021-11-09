AAA forecasts Thanksgiving travel rebound

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s expected Thanksgiving travel will rebound this year, as AAA said over 53 million Americans are predicted to travel over the holiday. This projection has roughly 6.5 million more Americans traveling for Thanksgiving than was seen last year. Of those millions, AAA said approximately 290,000 will be Idahoans.

“Debt levels are going down, unemployment is dropping and consumer spending is rising,” said AAA Idaho’s Matthew Conde. “People have this pent-up demand. Many people didn’t have the opportunity to get together last year.”

AAA said they expect Nov. 23 to be the busiest and most expensive travel day at the airport. On the flip side, they anticipate the day prior will be the least expensive air travel day that week.

For those traveling by car, Conde said AAA expects 375,000 people nationwide will need to be rescued over the holiday. The biggest culprits include batteries, engines, and tire problems. AAA advises travelers to do a pre-trip inspection before leaving in order to reduce the likelihood of having car maintenance issues during your trip.

