Blue Cross launches event to thank healthcare workers

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Blue Cross of Idaho and the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health are launching a three-week event to thank healthcare workers across Idaho for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting in late October, Blue Cross began approximately 10,000 hot lunches and dinners to hospital staff in Idaho or covering the cost of a cafeteria lunch. The events end on Nov. 10.

“We can’t do enough to thank and reward these dedicated healthcare professionals,” said Mike Reynoldson, Chairman of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “They are working under crisis standards of care, holding the hands of patients, comforting families, and doing everything possible to save lives. Their efforts should be rewarded, and we sincerely thank each one.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.