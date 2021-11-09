Canyon Conference releases all-conference volleyball selections
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:44 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Conference unveiled its list of the 2021 top performers in girls volleyball. It’s no surprise the conference champion, Declo Hornets, featured the most selections.
First Team
- Elle Brase Sr Declo
- Samantha Matthews Jr Declo
- Kamden Peterson Sr Declo
- Kadance Spencer Sr Declo
- Alexia Huettig Fr Valley
- Justyce Schilz Sr Valley
- Ana Scott Sr Wendell
Second Team
- Ellie Christopherson Jr Declo
- Ella Gibby Sr Declo
- Macie Larsen Sr Declo
- Ella Zacarias Jr Wendell
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.