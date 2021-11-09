Advertisement

Canyon Conference releases all-conference volleyball selections

Declo is in contention for a championship at the 2A state volleyball tournament.
Declo is in contention for a championship at the 2A state volleyball tournament.(Declo Volleyball)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:44 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Conference unveiled its list of the 2021 top performers in girls volleyball. It’s no surprise the conference champion, Declo Hornets, featured the most selections.

The Declo Hornets pose with the 2A fourth place trophy.
The Declo Hornets pose with the 2A fourth place trophy.(Amy Christopherson)

First Team

  • Elle Brase Sr Declo
  • Samantha Matthews Jr Declo
  • Kamden Peterson Sr Declo
  • Kadance Spencer Sr Declo
  • Alexia Huettig Fr Valley
  • Justyce Schilz Sr Valley
  • Ana Scott Sr Wendell

Second Team

  • Ellie Christopherson Jr Declo
  • Ella Gibby Sr Declo
  • Macie Larsen Sr Declo
  • Ella Zacarias Jr Wendell

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas
School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats

Latest News

Oakley’s Pickett and Duncan connect for Play of Week
Oakley’s Pickett and Duncan connect for Play of Week
Oakley’s Pickett and Duncan connect for Play of Week
Oakley’s Pickett and Duncan connect for Play of Week
The Golden Eagles are 2-0 on the season
CSI women’s basketball overcomes 11-point halftime deficit to beat #10 Casper
Simpson’s 305 yards rushing leads the way
Carey runs over Mullan/St. Regis to advance to state semifinal