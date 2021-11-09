Canyon Conference releases all-conference volleyball selections

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Conference unveiled its list of the 2021 top performers in girls volleyball. It’s no surprise the conference champion, Declo Hornets, featured the most selections.

The Declo Hornets pose with the 2A fourth place trophy. (Amy Christopherson)

First Team

Elle Brase Sr Declo

Samantha Matthews Jr Declo

Kamden Peterson Sr Declo

Kadance Spencer Sr Declo

Alexia Huettig Fr Valley

Justyce Schilz Sr Valley

Ana Scott Sr Wendell

Second Team

Ellie Christopherson Jr Declo

Ella Gibby Sr Declo

Macie Larsen Sr Declo

Ella Zacarias Jr Wendell

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.