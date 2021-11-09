City leaders approve designs for children’s museum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The corner of Third Avenue South and Idaho Street East in Twin Falls could look a little bit brighter down the road. The design for a new children’s museum was officially approved unanimously by the city council on Monday. The museum board of directors were happy for the support.

“As excited as I am, I can’t give them the, they just really talk about the passion that they have and this has been a labor of love for them,” said

First name last name echoed that sentiment.

“Having everyone else’s excitement was really rewarding for us,” said “It helps us know that we’re doing the right thing and that all of the work that we’re putting in to do it right is being rewarded.”

But finding the right design for the building wasn’t easy. “The design concept was actually a pretty long process that we went through and figured out where we wanted everything to fit and how we wanted it to flow,” said

“And then really when we saw the final concept design for the building itself, we all just kind of knew that it was the right one,” said

The 14,000 sq. ft. building will feature over 8,200 sq. ft. of exhibit galleries, over 1,900 sq. ft. of visitor services, a rooftop garden and skylight, and a grand staircase. “To be able to stand here today and share our concept designs is really really exciting for us, considering what we’ve been able to accomplish during that time,” she said “And now we’re to this point it’s really gratifying to me.”

Officials say that this is a needed addition to a rapidly growing downtown area. “Our community is the fourth fastest-growing micropolitan community in the country and the amenities here should reflect that,” said “And so we’re so excited to be building something to cater to all of the families that are here.”

