Former employees start petition to shut down Babby Farms

Demand comes over allegations of animal abuse
Demand comes over allegations of animal abuse
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of former employees of petting zoo Babby Farms is circulating a petition to try to get the farm shut down over allegations of animal abuse.

They claim they saw animals being mistreated, causing many to have unexpected deaths. The employees cataloged every animal’s death since 2018 and say they weren’t natural deaths. Our sister station KBOI reached out to a representative for the farm who said in part quote: “I would not work for a place that abused animals. I just wouldn’t do it, and anyone who has a heart and even a brain for that matter would not do that either.”

The representative wished to remain unidentified. Babby Farms says a no-notice inspection was conducted earlier this month. A report should follow in the coming weeks.

