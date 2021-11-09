Hanson, Thomas Earl

HAZELTON—Thomas Earl Hanson, 62 of Hazelton, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Tom was born Dec. 14, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to DelRoy Earl and Lerene Empey Hanson. He was the only son and oldest of four children. Tom grew up in Milo, Idaho, and attended schools in Ucon, Ammon, and Idaho Falls, where he would have graduated from Bonneville High School, but he moved just before his senior year. In 1976, he and his family moved to Hazelton where they bought a dairy farm. He graduated from Valley High School in 1977. He worked with his parents on the family farm until vision and health problems ended his farming career.

In the spring of 1994, he met Afton Dianne Sparks on a blind date. Love must have been in the air because they got engaged that summer and were married and sealed that fall in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 7, 1994. They built a house on the edge of the family farm and then were blessed with twins, Katie and Chad, on Aug. 23, 1995. This all happened within one year. Almost four years later, Jenny joined their family on July 8, 1999.

In his early years, Tom enjoyed photography, snowmobiling with his friends, and spending time with cousins. Lately, he enjoyed visiting with friends, Hallmark movies, and audio books. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife, Dianne, and their children. He loved his kids dearly and was proud of them and all their accomplishments.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving others in his callings. One of his favorite callings was in the nursery.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne of Hazelton; his children, Chad Thomas of Hazelton, Kaitlyn Dianne of Twin Falls, and Jennifer Morgan of Midland, Texas. He is also survived by his sisters, Bonnie (Ken) Stevens of Kimberly, Karen (Tim) Larson, and Cindy (Tim) Bullers, both of Gooding; and several nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and a beloved nephew, Brian Joseph (Joe) Ochsner.

The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Fresenius Kidney Care Center in Twin Falls, the Burley Davita Dialysis Center, Intermountain Homecare, and Dr. Kelly Anderson and his team in Burley, for their loving care and support during these past four years.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Hazelton Ward, located at 531 Middleton Ave., in Hazelton, with Bishop Lorin Baumgartner officiating. Burial will follow at Hazelton Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, prior to the funeral service, at the church.

A webcast of funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.