Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Idaho public health leaders have activated "crisis standards of care" for the state's northern hospitals because there are more coronavirus patients than the institutions can handle. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced today the first death of a child due to COVID-19 in Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)(Kyle Green | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:10 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Southwest District Health are confirming the first death of an Idaho child due to COVID-19. Health officials say the child was an infant and died in October.

Health officials say they will not release further details. “Our hearts go out to the family of this child,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health. “Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.”

There have been nearly 900 COVID-19 related deaths in children have been reported since the pandemic began.

