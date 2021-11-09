Advertisement

Idaho Senators urge return to work for federal workers

The Department of Veteran's affairs is one of several agencies Crapo, Risch, and other GOP...
The Department of Veteran's affairs is one of several agencies Crapo, Risch, and other GOP senators say has a long backlog due to its workforce working from home(Live 5)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are joining 40 other senators in urging a transition back to in-person operations for federal employees over what they are calling unprecedented delays for government services.

“Businesses have now reopened, children and teachers have returned to in-person learning, and health care and public safety workers continue to show up for work. Yet we continue to hear from constituents in our states about a lack of responsiveness from federal agencies,” the senators wrote.

Senators cited examples of backlogs involving the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS, the U.S. State Department, and the Social Security Administration. Federal agencies were required to submit plans to return to the workplace by mid-July, however many agencies have had to produce new plans amid Biden’s vaccine mandate and the spread of the Delta variant.

Those plans are currently unavailable to the general public as well as to Congress, as just one federal agency has been able to provide a plan. In the letter, the senators also expressed concern over taxing American citizens for unused office space, calling it a “drain on taxpayers.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas
Department of Motor Vehicle Changes
The changes in the licensing and registration process

Latest News

Rognstad was elected mayor of Sandpoint in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.
Sandpoint mayor to run for Governor of Idaho
AAA forecasts Thanksgiving travel rebound
AAA forecasts Thanksgiving travel rebound
Hailey's mask mandate has been in place since September.
City of Hailey keeps mask mandate in place
Twin Falls exploring public transportation options as population rises above funding threshold
Twin Falls exploring public transportation options as population rises above funding threshold