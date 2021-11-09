Idaho Senators urge return to work for federal workers

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are joining 40 other senators in urging a transition back to in-person operations for federal employees over what they are calling unprecedented delays for government services.

“Businesses have now reopened, children and teachers have returned to in-person learning, and health care and public safety workers continue to show up for work. Yet we continue to hear from constituents in our states about a lack of responsiveness from federal agencies,” the senators wrote.

Senators cited examples of backlogs involving the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS, the U.S. State Department, and the Social Security Administration. Federal agencies were required to submit plans to return to the workplace by mid-July, however many agencies have had to produce new plans amid Biden’s vaccine mandate and the spread of the Delta variant.

Those plans are currently unavailable to the general public as well as to Congress, as just one federal agency has been able to provide a plan. In the letter, the senators also expressed concern over taxing American citizens for unused office space, calling it a “drain on taxpayers.”

