Minico wins top awards in Great Basin Conference football

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a clean sweep for Minico, as Jafeth Bendele earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, while Dantee Ruiz was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Keelan McCaffrey earned the Coach of the Year award.

Bendele produced 148 carries for 1,105 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ruiz tallied 37 tackles, 21 assists, 4 sacks, 7 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles.

RETURN SPECIALIST Teagen Severe TF - 1ST

PLACEKICKER Will Botch TF - 1ST Angel Navarrete MIN - 2ND

PUNTER David Torres CR - 1ST Conrad Foster WR - 2ND

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR David Torres CR Dylan McKenzie MIN Caden Sykes MH Jace Mahlke TF McCade Parke WR Riley Sheppeard JER Tristen Price BUR

OFFENSIVE NOMINEES

WIDE RECEIVER Gavin Capps 12 JER - 1ST Jace Mahlke 12 TF - 1ST Wyatt Solosabal 10 TF - 1ST Zavion Parker 12 MH - 2ND Jacob Williams 11 BUR - 2ND Teagen Severe 12 TF - 2ND

OFFENSIVE LINE William Fessenden 12 MIN - 1ST Luke Arthur 12 MIN - 1ST Jimmy Rasmussen 11 MIN - 1ST Gunnar Clark 12 MH - 1ST Baylee Carney 12 TF - 1ST Miguel Ruiz 12 BUR - 2ND Colby Coates 11 JER - 2ND Jaden Singleton 12 MIN - 2ND Christian Saldivar 11 TF - 2ND TJ Hickmon 10 TF - 2ND

TIGHT END Justin Swenson 12 MH - 1ST Treven Fenstermaker 12 BUR - 2ND

RUNNING BACK James Noorlander 11 TF - 1ST Wyatt Somers 12 CR - 1ST Prestyn Ramos 12 BUR - 2ND JT Garza 11 MIN - 2ND

QUARTERBACK Andy Geilman 12 TF - 1ST Conner Willis 10 CR - 2ND

DEFENSIVE NOMINEES

DEFENSIVE BACK Angel Najera 12 MIN - 1ST Peyton McManus 12 MIN - 1ST Teagen Severe 12 TF - 1ST Zack Dilworth 11 WR - 1ST Jaxyn Smith 12 BUR - 2ND Ramsey Trevino 11 BUR - 2ND Zavion Parker 12 MH - 2ND Luke Moon 12 TF - 2ND

DEFENSIVE LINE Andrew Erling 12 CR - 1ST Gunnar Clark 12 MH - 1ST Gavin Capps 12 JER - 1ST Treyton Bischoff 11 MIN - 1ST Baylee Carney 12 TF - 2nd Aidan Villasenor 11 TF - 2ND Chris Torres 11 MIN - 2ND Treven Fenstermaker 12 BUR - 2ND

OUTSIDE BACKER McCade Parke 12 WR - 1ST Nick Gibson 11 MIN - 1ST Taylor Pierson 12 MH - 2ND Grant Patterson 10 TF - 2ND

INSIDE BACKER NAME YEAR Caleb Hothem 10 WR - 1ST Easton Arthur 12 MIN - 1ST Brevin Trenkle 11 MIN - 2ND Mason Metcalf 12 TF - 2ND

HONORABLE MENTION

Ryan Jensen 11 BUR Kalil Schroeder 11 BUR Gabriel Garcia 12 BUR Benjamin Robles 12 BUR Austin Ochoa 12 BUR Bailee Garza 12 BUR Johnny Torres 12 BUR Eli Withers 10 BUR Preston Story 11 BUR Caleb Loveland 11 BUR Tanner Eldredge 11 CR Alex Alcala 12 CR Tolby Carnell 11 CR Juan Blancas 12 CR Caleb Lewis 12 CR Mark Larsen 11 JER Kaden Vargas 12 JER Johnathan Ramsey 12 JER Riley Sheppeard 12 JER Nate McDonald 12 JER Colton Elison 12 JER Logan Worthington 12 JER David Gill 12 JER JJ Foster 12 JER Keenan Blair 11 JER Juan Benavidez 11 JER Loren Wright 11 MH Griffin Stiegelmeier 12 MH Gus Winings 11 MH Oakland Edwards 11 MIN Finn McCaffrey 11 MIN Stockton Chandler 11 MIN Alfonso Martinez 12 MIN Klayton Wilson 12 MIN Jorge Solorio 11 MIN London Cranney 12 MIN Dane Rasmussen 11 MIN Kaimbriidge Gee 12 MIN Joesph Terry 11 MIN Quincy Turner 10 TF JP Griffith 11 TF Ben Tarchione 12 TF Christian Janis 11 TF Isiaha Miranda 12 TF Isaac Lopez 12 TF Grayson Keyes 10 TF Jack Herlinger 11 WR Micah Shupe 11 WR Daniel Servin 11 WR Andres Salamanca 12 WR Charlie Roberts 10 WR Olin Patterson 11 WR Sawyer Grafft 11 WR

