Advertisement

Rising feed costs lead to abandonment concerns

FILE- In this March 11, 2009, file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at...
FILE- In this March 11, 2009, file photo, a line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm outside Jerome, Idaho. Rising feed costs have led to animal abandonment concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Litchfield, File)(Charlie Litchfield | AP)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s drought has had many negative economic impacts on the gem state. One of them is high feed prices. Alfalfa has risen up to around $200 per ton—a $30 increase from this time last year, and the highest price we’ve seen since 2018. This is leaving officials worried.

“When there’s a rise in feed costs such as what we’re going through right now, people tend to not be able to feed their animals,” said Twin Falls Animal Control Deputy Jordan Kunkel. “You’ll see people abandon them, they’ll turn out on BLM ground, they leave gates open and the animals wander off.”

This can lead to many negative impacts. According to Kunkel, these impacts include the spread of disease among cattle, damage to public lands, and dangerous road conditions.

“If they’re out and about they’re a danger to motorists on the roadways, it’s just not a safe deal for animals to be at large if you will,” said Kunkel. There’s also a concern among dairymen about rising feed costs. If the costs get too high, they’ll begin selling off their cows.

“If I’m paying more to feed her than what I can get in a return on the amount of milk that she’s producing, it doesn’t make sense to continue to feed her,” said Idaho Dairyman’s Association CEO Rick Naerebout.

“You also will have the impact of dairymen that are looking at exiting the industry at some point in the near future. You know, this type of situation can be that catalyst that causes them to decide that you know what, maybe this is the year to retire,” he continued.

The good news is that because of the resiliency of dairymen, it’s not looking like we’ll see impacts at the grocery store. “Milk and cheese prices really don’t change a whole lot for consumers,” said Naerebout.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas
Department of Motor Vehicle Changes
The changes in the licensing and registration process

Latest News

Blue Cross of Idaho is thanking hospital staff for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blue Cross launches event to thank healthcare workers
Police Lights
23 sheep killed in traffic collision
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
The Department of Veteran's affairs is one of several agencies Crapo, Risch, and other GOP...
Idaho Senators urge return to work for federal workers