Rising feed costs lead to abandonment concerns

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s drought has had many negative economic impacts on the gem state. One of them is high feed prices. Alfalfa has risen up to around $200 per ton—a $30 increase from this time last year, and the highest price we’ve seen since 2018. This is leaving officials worried.

“When there’s a rise in feed costs such as what we’re going through right now, people tend to not be able to feed their animals,” said Twin Falls Animal Control Deputy Jordan Kunkel. “You’ll see people abandon them, they’ll turn out on BLM ground, they leave gates open and the animals wander off.”

This can lead to many negative impacts. According to Kunkel, these impacts include the spread of disease among cattle, damage to public lands, and dangerous road conditions.

“If they’re out and about they’re a danger to motorists on the roadways, it’s just not a safe deal for animals to be at large if you will,” said Kunkel. There’s also a concern among dairymen about rising feed costs. If the costs get too high, they’ll begin selling off their cows.

“If I’m paying more to feed her than what I can get in a return on the amount of milk that she’s producing, it doesn’t make sense to continue to feed her,” said Idaho Dairyman’s Association CEO Rick Naerebout.

“You also will have the impact of dairymen that are looking at exiting the industry at some point in the near future. You know, this type of situation can be that catalyst that causes them to decide that you know what, maybe this is the year to retire,” he continued.

The good news is that because of the resiliency of dairymen, it’s not looking like we’ll see impacts at the grocery store. “Milk and cheese prices really don’t change a whole lot for consumers,” said Naerebout.

