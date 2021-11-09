Advertisement

Sandpoint mayor to run for Governor of Idaho

Rognstad was elected mayor of Sandpoint in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.
Rognstad was elected mayor of Sandpoint in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.(Credit:The Shelby Rognstad campaign)
By Candice Hare
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The mayor of Sandpoint Shelby Rognstad has announced his candidacy for governor of Idaho. Rognstad will be just the second Democrat to run for the office.

Rognstad was previously a small business owner before getting into public service in Sandpoint in 2007. He served as city council president and was elected mayor of Sandpoint in 2015 and was re-elected as mayor in 2019.

Rognstad also serves as a board member of the Association of Idaho Cities and also serves on the Board of the Bonner County Economic Development.

Rognstad now joins a list of more than a dozen people running for governor of Idaho.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman
Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents...
Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents
More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas
Department of Motor Vehicle Changes
The changes in the licensing and registration process

Latest News

AAA forecasts Thanksgiving travel rebound
AAA forecasts Thanksgiving travel rebound
Hailey's mask mandate has been in place since September.
City of Hailey keeps mask mandate in place
Twin Falls exploring public transportation options as population rises above funding threshold
Twin Falls exploring public transportation options as population rises above funding threshold
“We’re committed to finding a solution that is sustainable, that we can afford, and that...
Twin Falls exploring public transportation options as population rises above funding threshold