Sandpoint mayor to run for Governor of Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The mayor of Sandpoint Shelby Rognstad has announced his candidacy for governor of Idaho. Rognstad will be just the second Democrat to run for the office.

Rognstad was previously a small business owner before getting into public service in Sandpoint in 2007. He served as city council president and was elected mayor of Sandpoint in 2015 and was re-elected as mayor in 2019.

Rognstad also serves as a board member of the Association of Idaho Cities and also serves on the Board of the Bonner County Economic Development.

Rognstad now joins a list of more than a dozen people running for governor of Idaho.

